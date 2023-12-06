Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s a dawn of a new era at the University of Louisiana-Monroe with the official announcement of Bryant Vincent being named as the new head coach of the ULM football program. The former New Mexico offensive coordinator has some previous history with ULM as he previously served as the offensive coordinator for South Alabama for multiple years but now, he’s back in town as the 17th head coach of the Warhawks.

Vincent has been a winner at every level. He’s a former 5A high school state championship coach and also took over for a retiring head coach at UAB and won a bowl game in 2021. During his introductory press conference Wednesday morning he said his goal is to bring back belief that the Warhawks can be a championship program again.

“I can promise you this that those days are long gone. Teams coming into this town, coming into Monroe to play this team and this program and this university they’re going to know they don’t really know what they’re getting themselves into right now. They can think about the past, but now the past is behind us and today is a new day. This is a new era of Warhawk football,” said Vincent.

Athletic Director John Hartwell was in search of a guy with some juice last week and now he’s found his guy.