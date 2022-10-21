BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern.

The call came in at approximately 1:50 a.m. and BRPD says there were nine shooting victims.

The injuries sustained by those shooting victims do not appear to be life threatening.

Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

A large police presence and EMS can be seen at the location of the shooting.

Emergency responders say that seven shooting victims were transported to a local hospital.

The investigation into this shooting remains open and more information will be provided as it becomes available.