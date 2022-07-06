MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Jakyrannee Phillips of Broken Girls JP LLC, the business is hosting a positive event in Monroe on July 22, 2022.

Broken Girls JP LLC is hosting its 2nd Annual Underdogs Writers’ Workshop at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum at 1501 Chennault Drive. The workshop is free for students of all ages, including college students. Admission is $12 for adults.