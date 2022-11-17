WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 210 miles east of Moscow.“ Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.
November 24 2022 10:35 pm