“Bring the strap”: West Monroe woman arrested after pulling a gun on her boyfriend while reading his text messages

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, West Monroe Police received a report of a shooting at the 100 block of Parkwest Drive at approximately 10:23 AM. Upon their arrival, officers were unable to locate the suspect or victim.

At approximately 11:17 AM, the victim made contact with officers to report himself as the victim of the shooting. According to the victim, he and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Jillian Jnique Ross, were in a argument due to her going through his cell phone and discovered that he was texting other women.

During the verbal altercation, Ross struck the victim in the face with her fist and went to his vehicle. Ross then cut the wires in the trunk of the vehicle and attempted to let the air out of his tires.

The victim heard Ross make a phone call telling someone to come over and “bring the strap.” The victim mentioned that he was attempting to leave when Ross and a black male began standing at the door of his car. At that time, Ross had a firearm in her pocket.

The victim asked Ross if she was going to shoot him as the black male pulled Ross away from the vehicle. Once the victim began driving away from the apartment, he looked into his rearview mirror and saw the black male firing three rounds from a handgun.

Officers returned to the scene of the crime and made contact with Ross. She admitted to calling the alleged shooter over to her apartment, cutting the wires on the victim’s vehicle, and possessing a handgun in her pocket. She also admitted to watching the black male allegedly shoot at the victim’s car and claimed she did not know the male would shoot.

Ross was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.