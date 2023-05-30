RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, a bridge closure has been issued for the LA-15 bridge over Boeuf River in Richland Parish, La., and will being on Monday, June 5, 2023. The location of the closure is approximately 2 miles west of Alto, La. The roadway will be closed to all traffic and a detour route will be provided through I-20 until the replacement of the bridge is complete. The closure is expected to last approximately 21 days.

