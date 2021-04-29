Louisiana kids helping Seacor Power search with Lemonade Stand

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – While there are many fundraisers going for the families and search efforts of the Seacor Power victims, 3 cousins in Breaux Bridge are helping out as well.

It all started with Olyvia Bourque was asked by her mother if there is something she would like to do to raise money for a family in need? Olyvia’s response, “A lemonade stand”.

So next Saturday, May 8th, Olyvia along with her cousins, Laila and Liam will set up a lemonade stand to help in the search efforts to bring the 7 missing Secor Power members home. All profits will be donated to the search efforts.

The lemonade stand will be at M&H AC and Heating on 1009 Prairie Highway in St. Martinville. It’s scheduled to start at 10:30am.