Breaking: Residential fire in West Monroe

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/07/20)— There was a residential fire at 811 Natchitoches Street in West Monroe this morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brad Tucker, the call came in at approximately 12:56 a.m. and units were on the scene by 1:09 a.m.

A woman and one other person were inside the home at the time and woke up to the fire.

The fire seemed to be coming from the right side of the house, and as their bedrooms were on the opposite side, they were not injured.

Inside the house, smoke was turbulent, sitting hot and low. Firefighters walked in the door about two feet and decided not to go further.

The fire was out in approximately six minutes.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

