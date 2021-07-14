BREAKING NEWS: Three Swanson inmates on the loose

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe Police Department are currently searching for three inmates who escaped the Swanson Correctional facility late last night.

The Monroe Police Department says shortly after 9:00 p.m. on July, 13, officers responded to Swanson Correctional Center, where they learned that three inmates had escaped the facility.

According to a press release, Tre’veon Jackson, Curtis Tassin, and Brandt Bennett escaped the facility and were seen around neighboring streets by citizens. Officers searched the area but did not locate the escapees.

Monroe Police says none of the employees at the facility were able to tell responding officers how the three were able to escape other than climbing the northeast outer perimeter fence to the facility.



Curtis Tassin

Tre’Veon Jackson

Brant Bennett

Just before 8:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday July 14, 2021 officers were sent to Pershing Avenue in Monroe where a 2010 Burgundy Nissan Altima was reported stolen by three subjects matching the description of the escapees.

If anyone observes the vehicle or the escapees, please contact Monroe Police or your nearest law enforcement agency.

KTVE/KARD is following this story and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.