BREAKING NEWS: Hit-and-Run in Ruston leaves a 2-year-old airlifted to Ochsner hospital

UPDATE: RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– We spoke to local mothers who say they can’t even imagine the pain and hurt these parents are going through.

“It’s really awful and terrible what this mother is going through right now,” Victoria Pruett, a local resident, said.

Victoria’s daughter, Piper, is two years old. That’s the same age as the child who is in critical condition after a hit and run in Ruston.

“There’s a different kind of rage that goes through you when you are a mother,” Pruett said. “The audacity of someone to not even stop- it’s despicable.”

Ruston Police said when they arrived to West California Ave. the child laying in the roadway. He was unconscious, but breathing. The two year old was airlifted to LSU Shreveport where he remains in critical condition.

“My good thoughts go out to the mother than the baby will get better and that things will improve,” Pruett said.

Laverne Mixon is a grandmother. She said when she first heard of the incident, all she could think to do was stop and pray.

“I just feel because I have children and I wouldn’t want nobody to hit and run and leave, I would want to know who done it,” Mixon said.

Police said they are working on getting images of the vehicle that fled the scene. Local mothers said they hope the driver responsible comes forward.

“They need to find whoever is responsible for it and I just hate that and I hope they find whoever done it,” Mixon said.

“If anyone has any information, obviously, please tell someone so the family can know who is responsible for this,” Pruett said.

UPDATE: The Ruston Police Department says this is a very active investigation. On July 15, at approximately 10:11 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Thornton and West California Avenue, in reference to a young child that had been struck by a vehicle.

According to a press release, when officers arrived, they discovered the 2-year-old child lying near the roadway; unconscious, but breathing.

The child was flown to Ochsner LSU Shreveport where he is listed in critical conditon at this time.

Ruston Police Investigators are seeking anyone with any information on this case. Call the department at 31-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111. A tip may also be submitted online at http://www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Police say a 2-year-old child is suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ruston near Rent-A-Center on West California Avenue. The driver struck the child, then fled the scene.

The Ruston Police Department is currently investigating the accident.

KTVE/KARD is following this story and will provide updates as the information becomes available.