BREAKING NEWS: Former Camden Police Department officer found guilty of DWI

CAMDEN, Ark (KTVE/KARD)– A former Camden Police Officer has been found guilty of driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit a blood alcohol test Friday.

Camden News reports, former CPD officer Benjamin Opelt was arrested on Dec. 1, 2019, the verdict was read Friday morning by Judge David Graham.

Opelt was arrested in 2019 after he ran into a fence along the playground area of Carver Courts Housing Authority, according to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report stated that his vehicle left the roadway and struck an AT&T utility pole and then traveled 90 feet before striking the fence; with estimated damages in the amount of $3000.

Police Chief Boyd Woody instructed responding Camden officers to turn the investigation over to the Arkansas State Police.

Bodycam footage shows Opelt refusing to perform a breathalyzer test.

Opelt was fired from the police force eight days after his arrest. He filed a civil suit in March 2020 after the Camden Civil Service Commission upheld his release from the agency. The suit is still pending.

Camden News reports, Opelt was sentenced to six months probation and a mandatory DWI course. If he fails to attend the DWI course within 90 days, he could face a 10 day jail sentence. Opelt’s drivers license was also suspended and he was ordered to pay $850 in fines.