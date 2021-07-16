BREAKING NEWS: Fatal Hit and Run in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ruston Police Department says on July 15, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Highway 80 East, in reference to a person lying in the roadway.

According to a press release, officers discovered an unresponsive black male lying in the westbound travel lane, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The male was later identified as 21-year-old Jeremiah Cox of West Monroe, La., and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Ruston Police Investigators are asking that anyone with any information on this case call the department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111. A tip may also be submitted online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.