BREAKING: FBI raids SWBNO on Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, reports came in of an FBI raid at the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

Federal agents arrived at the St. Joseph Street office in an undercover U-Haul truck, to gain access to records kept within the Sewerage and Water Board’s Plumbing Department.

In a statement, Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of the SWBNO said the following:

“The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans leadership condemns any illegal or unethical activity or behavior by any employee.”

FBI Raids SWBNO in undercover U-Haul rental truck

FBI Raids SWBNO

According to SWBNO officials, “SWBNO is in full cooperation but cannot make any further comments about the pending investigation.”

The St. Joseph Street Customer Service Center will remain open throughout the day to serve customers.

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.