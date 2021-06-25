BREAKING: Chauvin will serve 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd; as he begged for his life in front of many witnesses.

The death of Floyd sparked many protests and civil unrest surrounding the situation; some of those protest becoming violent at times.

Chauvin provided a brief statement saying he offers condolences to Floyd’s family.

Carolyn Marie Pawlenty, Chauvin’s mother provided a statement to the court. She began by stating the media and others have slandered her son’s name and painted a not so good picture of him.

“Derek devoted 19 years of his life to the Minneapolis Police Department. My son has been reduced to that of a racist. I want the court to know none of these things are true and he is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man. He has a big heart and always puts others before himself.”

Chauvin will begin his sentence for the public murder of George Floyd immediately.