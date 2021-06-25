BREAKING: Chauvin will serve 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd; as he begged for his life in front of many witnesses.
The death of Floyd sparked many protests and civil unrest surrounding the situation; some of those protest becoming violent at times.
Chauvin provided a brief statement saying he offers condolences to Floyd’s family.
Carolyn Marie Pawlenty, Chauvin’s mother provided a statement to the court. She began by stating the media and others have slandered her son’s name and painted a not so good picture of him.
“Derek devoted 19 years of his life to the Minneapolis Police Department. My son has been reduced to that of a racist. I want the court to know none of these things are true and he is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man. He has a big heart and always puts others before himself.”
Chauvin will begin his sentence for the public murder of George Floyd immediately.