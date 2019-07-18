Breakfast gets a makeover as McDonald’s tests new Blueberry McGriddles

(WVLA) – (7/18/19) In a twist on one of McDonald’s classic breakfast menu items, the fast-food chain is testing Blueberry McGriddles at nearly 100 restaurants in Washington D.C.

We all know about this sandwich. It differs from its original Egg McMuffin by replacing the regular English muffin with two maple-infused pancakes. Now, there may be a new flavor in town.

Customers were asking for a more crave-able menu option for on-the-go, McDonald’s said in a press release. In an attempt to grant this wish, the “Big Mac” creators decided to add fruit into the mix, literally.

The Blueberry McGriddle brings the nostalgia of blueberry pancakes in the morning with delicious maple syrup while also accomplishing savory by stacking either bacon or sausage, eggs and cheese onto a morning sandwich.

This item is available for a limited time in very select stores in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. However, if it does well, you might find it at a McDonald’s near you soon! And that is nothing to be blue about.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.