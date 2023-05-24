KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in Kenner on Saturday, May 20.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department (KPD) said the crash happened in the 300 block of Clemson Place.

They said the driver of an ice cream truck crashed into an apartment building, possibly because of a medical condition.

He suffered minor injuries, was taken to a hospital and later released.

KPD officials said a 12-year-old boy, who was in the apartment at the time, also suffered injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed may have been a factor. The driver hasn’t been charged, but KPD officials said he could be as the investigation continues.

