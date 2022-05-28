INDIANA, (KTVE/KARD)- An unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana last month died from an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by a stomach virus, authorities said Friday.

The boy, who is believed to have been 5 years old at the time of his death, had no significant traumatic injuries, and his blood toxicology was negative, according to an autopsy report, an Indiana State Police spokesman said in a news release.

The child was described as clothed and clean when he was placed inside a hard-shell suitcase adorned with the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, the release said.