Bowling in Baton Rouge: LSU defeats Texas A&M to Become Bowl Eligible

LSU’s Tiger Stadium before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis)

BATON ROUGE, LA – (KTVE/KARD) The LSU Tigers upset No. 18 Texas A&M Saturday night in Baton Rouge 27-24. The game was the final one for Ed Orgeron who announced after the game that he will not serve as the Tigers head coach for their upcoming Bowl game. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will be the interim coach for LSU’s next game.

BREAKING: Coach O just announced he will not coach the bowl game and OL coach Brad Davis will be the interim coach.@ScarboroughMike — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) November 28, 2021

Former Jena Giant Jaray Jenkins had a career day hauling in eight catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 29-yard touchdown catch with under 20 seconds left in the game.

JARAY JENKINS. GAME-WINNER.



Death Valley: where opponents’ dreams come to die. pic.twitter.com/YAqRHpNupG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2021

Tigers quarterback Max Johnson was great again, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns for the second consecutive week.

There have been a few names thrown out already as a possible site for LSU’s Bowl game, mainly Nashville and Jacksonville, but we will not know where the Tigers end up until after the Conference Championship games are played next week.