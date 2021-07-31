Bossier Parish man jailed for child sex abuse charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office have arrested a man for sexual abuse against children.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office, 42-year-old David Patton Jr. was charged with Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and Molestation of a Juvenile after a thorough investigation.

Investigators say that Patton committed the act with victims under the age of 13 and there may be other victims.

Sheriff Julian Washington encourages victims to come forward.

Patton was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and his bond was set at $365,000.

The investigation is ongoing.