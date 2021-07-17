Bossier man arrested for possession of over 100 images of child pornography

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Bossier City man was arrested after being accused of possessing 127 images of child pornography.

According to arrest report, 35-year-old Tony Thornton was after 127 child sexual abuse photos were found in his home in one of his electronic devices.

Thornton was charged with 127 counts of Pornography Involving Juvenile and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where his bond was set at $200,000.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thornton is a Tier-3 sex offender who has been convicted in Caddo Parish for cruelty to juveniles in June 2008 and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in Illinois in July 2016.

More charges are pending in this case.