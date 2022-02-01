JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bomb threats have been reported at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi.

Leaders with Jackson State University announced the campus received a bomb threat at 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1. They said authorities checked the campus and found the threat was unsubstantiated. The campus will remain open with a heightened presence of law enforcement as a precautionary measure.

Alcorn State University also received an anonymous bomb threat Tuesday morning. Leaders said all campuses will operate virtually.

Tougaloo College leaders said they received a bomb threat, but they said nothing was found on campus. Students will be virtual on Tuesday.

Leaders with Mississippi Valley State University said a bomb threat was also reported Tuesday morning. They said the campus is on lockdown, and police are conducting an investigation. All classes will be held through the virtual platform, and all on-campus students will remain in their residence halls.

Mississippi Today reported a bomb threat was also reported at Rust College in Holly Springs.

Hinds Community College closed four campuses on Tuesday in Hinds County because of a bomb threat that was not specific to the college. The four campuses are Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, Raymond Campus and Utica Campus. Classes for these campuses are being conducted virtually and faculty and staff are working remotely.

This is a developing story.