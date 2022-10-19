TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System announced a boil advisory for its Tallulah customers. The boil advisory is for the following locations:

  • Copes Road
  • Sam Vilardo Road
  • Oak Wood Road
  • Barnes Crossing Road
  • Lillian Lee Drive
  • Highway 80 East
  • Highway 602
  • Crescent Plantation Drive
  • Eaker Road
  • Gulf South Compressor Road
  • Betty Eakes Drive
  • Merle Gustafson Road
  • Sammie Lane Road
  • Scott Airport Road
  • Caroline Street
  • Stockman Crossing Road
  • Lancaster Drive
  • Montrose Road
  • Hopkins Road
  • Still Drive
  • Rogan Road
  • Sanders Drive
  • Short Drive
  • Compton Lake Road
  • Lost Ball Road
  • Highway 603
  • Senator Sevier Road
  • Kennedy Drive
  • K.C. Ranch Road
  • Pemberton Road
  • Dahlia Road
  • Dunbar Road
  • Afton Road
  • Madden Road
  • Shoemaker Drive
  • Sevier Crossing
  • Verhagen Road
  • P.M. Drive
  • Ashley Drive
  • Homestead Drive
  • Highway 65 South
  • Neumann Drive
  • Gipson Drive
  • Watts Drive
  • H. Busby Farm Road
  • Fountain Road
  • Sean Drive
  • Busby Road
  • Louise Drive
  • Jackson-Yerger Drive
  • Arender Road
  • White Road
  • Hodge Road
  • Levee Road
  • Gaberial Road
  • Diamond Island Road
  • Erwin-Lusby Road

The advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.