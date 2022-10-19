TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System announced a boil advisory for its Tallulah customers. The boil advisory is for the following locations:
- Copes Road
- Sam Vilardo Road
- Oak Wood Road
- Barnes Crossing Road
- Lillian Lee Drive
- Highway 80 East
- Highway 602
- Crescent Plantation Drive
- Eaker Road
- Gulf South Compressor Road
- Betty Eakes Drive
- Merle Gustafson Road
- Sammie Lane Road
- Scott Airport Road
- Caroline Street
- Stockman Crossing Road
- Lancaster Drive
- Montrose Road
- Hopkins Road
- Still Drive
- Rogan Road
- Sanders Drive
- Short Drive
- Compton Lake Road
- Lost Ball Road
- Highway 603
- Senator Sevier Road
- Kennedy Drive
- K.C. Ranch Road
- Pemberton Road
- Dahlia Road
- Dunbar Road
- Afton Road
- Madden Road
- Shoemaker Drive
- Sevier Crossing
- Verhagen Road
- P.M. Drive
- Ashley Drive
- Homestead Drive
- Highway 65 South
- Neumann Drive
- Gipson Drive
- Watts Drive
- H. Busby Farm Road
- Fountain Road
- Sean Drive
- Busby Road
- Louise Drive
- Jackson-Yerger Drive
- Arender Road
- White Road
- Hodge Road
- Levee Road
- Gaberial Road
- Diamond Island Road
- Erwin-Lusby Road
The advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.