TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System announced a boil advisory for its Tallulah customers. The boil advisory is for the following locations:

Copes Road

Sam Vilardo Road

Oak Wood Road

Barnes Crossing Road

Lillian Lee Drive

Highway 80 East

Highway 602

Crescent Plantation Drive

Eaker Road

Gulf South Compressor Road

Betty Eakes Drive

Merle Gustafson Road

Sammie Lane Road

Scott Airport Road

Caroline Street

Stockman Crossing Road

Lancaster Drive

Montrose Road

Hopkins Road

Still Drive

Rogan Road

Sanders Drive

Short Drive

Compton Lake Road

Lost Ball Road

Highway 603

Senator Sevier Road

Kennedy Drive

K.C. Ranch Road

Pemberton Road

Dahlia Road

Dunbar Road

Afton Road

Madden Road

Shoemaker Drive

Sevier Crossing

Verhagen Road

P.M. Drive

Ashley Drive

Homestead Drive

Highway 65 South

Neumann Drive

Gipson Drive

Watts Drive

H. Busby Farm Road

Fountain Road

Sean Drive

Busby Road

Louise Drive

Jackson-Yerger Drive

Arender Road

White Road

Hodge Road

Levee Road

Gaberial Road

Diamond Island Road

Erwin-Lusby Road

The advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.