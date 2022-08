TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for several locations in Tallulah, La. The following locations are under advisory:

Gregory Road

Cox Road

Averett Road

Fred Morgan Road

Lance Morgan Road

Quebec Road

Hilderbrand Road

Eldorado Plantation Road

Butts Drive

Highway 80 West

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will take place until further notice.