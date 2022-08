TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for Tallulah, La. The advisory is focused on the following locations:

Baker Drive

Highway 65 North

Port Elevator Road

Complex Chemical Road

Bunge Road

Talla Bena Road

The advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.