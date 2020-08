BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Pet owners can soon plan to bring their dogs with them when they head to some of Louisiana's State Parks.

Pets have always been allowed to walk the trails with their owners. However, they have not been allowed to stay over night in the cabins. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of State Parks announce the Park with Pets policy for overnight stays with dogs in the cabins.