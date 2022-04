RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, River Road Water Works announced a boil advisory for Richland Parish, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

Mengel Road

Ollie Morris Road

Pony Greer Road

Victor Travis Road

Blaylock Road

Little Road

Ferguson Road

Bee Bayou Road south of Interstate 20