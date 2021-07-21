BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System Inc.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers on Bayou Bluff Road, Claude Mann Road, Seymore Pond Road, Knoxferry Road and Old Bonita Road south of the Sission Road intersection.

According to a release, they experienced a problem with the water just south of the intersection of Old Bonita Road and Sission Road. A water line burst and pressure was lost.

The BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.

Note from Jones McGinty Water System:

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)