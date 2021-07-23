BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System Inc.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers on Hance Coleman RD, McGinty RD, Doles RD, Cunningham RD, Armstrong RD, Doc Mayo RD, Gladys Mayo RD, Barthol RD, Howell RD, Norman Matheny RD, Wesley Bunch RD, LA ARK RD, Goodson RD, Mount Joy RD, Cliff Larson RD, Holly Ridge RD, Crymes RD, Zaunbrecher RD, Damian RD, Elmo Bollich RD .

According to a release, they experienced a problem with the water at the intersection of Kilbourne Highway and McGinty Road. A water line was burst and pressure was lost.

The BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.

Note from Jones McGinty Water System:

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)