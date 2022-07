HAMBURG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Hamburg Waterworks announced a boil advisory for Hamburg, Ark. The boil advisory is for the following locations:

Ashley 81

Highway 189

Highway 134

Hancock Road

Highway 52 West

According to Hamburg Waterworks, the advisory is due to possible contaminated water entering the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil advisory is effective until further notice.