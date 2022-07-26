OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Greater Ouachita Water Company issued a boil advisory for its customers. According to reports, some customers are experiencing low water pressure and other water issues.

As of now, the Greater Ouachita Water Company is working to resolve the issue and the boil advisory will be effective until further notice. According to the Greater Ouachita Water Company, customers will receive a robo call from the company once the issue is solved. We will keep you updated as we receive more information.