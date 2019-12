HARRISONBURG, La. – (12/18/19) The Enterprise Waterworks is issuing a partial boil advisory for it’s residents.

The water system states all of Kidron Rd. and the last residents on Jug Road are under this partial advisory.

Samples are to be taken and submitted tomorrow.

