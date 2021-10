RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The East Richland Water system is issuing a boil advisory due to repairs which could affect the water quality. The advisory is effective immediately until further notice.

This advisory is issed for all costumers located South of Interstate 20 and East of Mid Valley Road.

It is recommended that customers boil their water for one full minute in a clean container. Once the water has been tested and comes back safe, the advisory will be lifted.