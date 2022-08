RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, East Richland Water System issued a boil advisory for Richland Parish, La. The advisory is for the following areas within the parish:

Weems Road

Highway 80

Cook Road

Highway 609

Sammie Davis Road

Little Creek Lane

Victor Travis Road

Oliver Road

Cooper Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.