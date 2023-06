UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Darbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory in Union Parish.

The boil advisory is due to a break in the water main and will affect the following areas:

Hog Pen Road

Bud Davidson Road

Shannon Road

Platt Drive PVT

Kays Landing

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.