UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to a break in the main line. The following roads are under the advisory:

Scotts Hideaway Road

Mound Road

Jason’s Way

Rabun Drive

Forks Ferry Point Road

Cypress Lane

Western Reach Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.