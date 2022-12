BASTROP, La (KTVE/KARD) — Consolidated Water District No. 2 announced a water boil advisory for the following areas in Bastrop, La:

Milton White Road

Pete Montgomery Road

Croswell Road

Wolf Creek Road

Before drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth, boil your water for at least one minute. Bathing, washing clothes, and flushing the toilet does not require boiling.