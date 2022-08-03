MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Consolidated Water District #2 has announced a boil advisory for its customers in Morehouse Parish, La. The advisory is for the following areas within the parish:

Claude Kelly Road

Sears Road

Red Rogers Road

Hope Road

Fragala Road

Diel Road

Glades Creek Road

Old Berlin Road

Thorton Road

Sylvester Road

Twin Oaks Road

Cooper Lake Road

Old Bonita Road

According to reports, the advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.