MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Consolidated Water District #2 has announced a boil advisory for its customers in Morehouse Parish, La. The advisory is for the following areas within the parish:

  • Claude Kelly Road
  • Sears Road
  • Red Rogers Road
  • Hope Road
  • Fragala Road
  • Diel Road
  • Glades Creek Road
  • Old Berlin Road
  • Thorton Road
  • Sylvester Road
  • Twin Oaks Road
  • Cooper Lake Road
  • Old Bonita Road

According to reports, the advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.