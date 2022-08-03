MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Consolidated Water District #2 has announced a boil advisory for its customers in Morehouse Parish, La. The advisory is for the following areas within the parish:
- Claude Kelly Road
- Sears Road
- Red Rogers Road
- Hope Road
- Fragala Road
- Diel Road
- Glades Creek Road
- Old Berlin Road
- Thorton Road
- Sylvester Road
- Twin Oaks Road
- Cooper Lake Road
- Old Bonita Road
According to reports, the advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.