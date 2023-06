WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– As of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Cadeville Water District has issued a boil advisory.

The Cadeville Water District has announced a boil advisory for customers in West Monroe, La. The advisory is due to a break in the water main and will affect areas on George Hamilton Road and Ambercrombie Road.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.