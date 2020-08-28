Boil Advisories and water issues in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Throughout the ArkLaMiss people are without power, and now water companies are issuing boil advisories.
Here is a list of the current boil advisories and water concerns that we know about in our area. We will update this list as more information becomes available.
Black River Water:
A partial boil advisory was issued for LARTO end of the Black River Water System
Greater Ouachita Water System:
Greater Ouachita Water System has asked that you conserve your water you can read about that here.
Hammock water system:
System wide Boil Advisory.
Manifest Rhinehart Water:
Manifest Rhinehart Water (Partial) Hwy 84 from booster plant toward Jena Approximately 20 customers. Includes Roads Blade Loop rd and Old Jena rd
Prairie Road Water District:
The water district says they are experiencing a water shortage due to a power outage at their water plant. They are working to correct the issue, but they say when your water is restored their customers will be under a boil advisory.
Sardis Water: This system’s boil advisory is due to a leak and not a lack of power.
Sardis Water issues a partial boil advisory for customers on the following 2 roads: Endom Road and Arlease Drive due to a leak on main line. The company says the leaks have been repaired.
Southwest Ouachita Water:
Due to numerous leaks Southwest Ouachita Water has issued a system wide boil advisory.
If your water system is listed here you are advised to boil your water for at least one (1) full minute.
