Boil Advisories and water issues in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Throughout the ArkLaMiss people are without power, and now water companies are issuing boil advisories.

Here is a list of the current boil advisories and water concerns that we know about in our area. We will update this list as more information becomes available.

Black River Water:

A partial boil advisory was issued for LARTO end of the Black River Water System

Greater Ouachita Water System:

Greater Ouachita Water System has asked that you conserve your water you can read about that here.

Hammock water system:

System wide Boil Advisory.

Manifest Rhinehart Water:

Manifest Rhinehart Water (Partial) Hwy 84 from booster plant toward Jena Approximately 20 customers. Includes Roads Blade Loop rd and Old Jena rd

Prairie Road Water District:

The water district says they are experiencing a water shortage due to a power outage at their water plant. They are working to correct the issue, but they say when your water is restored their customers will be under a boil advisory.

Sardis Water: This system’s boil advisory is due to a leak and not a lack of power.

Sardis Water issues a partial boil advisory for customers on the following 2 roads: Endom Road and Arlease Drive due to a leak on main line. The company says the leaks have been repaired.

Southwest Ouachita Water:

Due to numerous leaks Southwest Ouachita Water has issued a system wide boil advisory.

If your water system is listed here you are advised to boil your water for at least one (1) full minute.