LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.

The body will then be transported to the LSU FACES laboratory to determine the identity of the body. The investigation is ongoing.

As always we will keep you updated once we receive more information.