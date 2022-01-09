Bob Saget dead at 65

FILE – Actor Bob Saget attends the “MacGruber” screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ famous actor and comedian Bob Saget has passed away at the age of 65.

The orange county sheriff’s office says Bob’s death appears to be a mystery to them because so far there is no evidence of foul play. OCSO says they located a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. That man was identified as Robert Lane Saget and was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The sheriff’s department and the fire department responded to the hotel room around 4:00 P.M. after hotel security had found Bob unresponsive in his room. The circumstances of his death are still unclear.

Saget was most famous for his starring role as Danny Taylor in Full House’. Saget played a loving father on the hit ABC sitcom for almost 10 years, landing the lead role in 1987 and finishing out it’s first repetition in 1995.