MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 29, 2022, Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana will place a memorial wreath in remembrance of fallen heroes. The organization invited the public to attend the Memorial Day weekend event in the front of the American Legion Building on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe at 7 p.m.

Jayme Watson is the President of Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana.

According to Watson, North Louisiana Gold Star names will be called out from 2004 to present.

“It’s so important for blue star moms. We keep a promise that we make to the parents of these fallen heroes, to always remember their son or daughter and we do that by saying their name,” Watson said. “Memorial Day seems especially to be a blessed day, the right day to call these names to make sure that they’re not forgotten… that their sacrifice that we are so grateful for.”

Watson reported that the Gold Star names would include soldiers who died from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and related issues, that the Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana are aware of. Also included are those who most recently have been recovered and returned to their homes to rest in peace, according to Watson.

Toni and Jeannie, the Adams sisters, will sing the National Anthem. VFW Post Commander Chris LeGuin will carry and place the wreath. Keith Joyner will play Amazing Grace and Taps. City of Monroe’s First Lady Ashley Ellis will read Scripture. Ouachita Presbyterian Church Pastor Harris Bond will preform a memorial prayer.

It is a standing event, so you are welcome to bring a chair and it will last about 30 minutes.