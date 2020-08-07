Black River Water System issues partial boil advisory

Catahoula Parish, La. (08/07/20)— The Black River Water System in Catahoula Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are La 3037 and all adjoining roads.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Black River Water System.

