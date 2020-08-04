Black River/Larto Water System has issued a partial system boil advisory

Catahoula Parish, La. (08/04/20)— Black River/Larto Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are from 8138 Highway 3102 and all adjoining roads to 1800 Larto Bridge Road.

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Black River/Larto Water System.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.