MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–The 2022 Black Heritage Parade recently rolled into town. Residents say that the parade is a great way to celebrate black history.

Arklamiss resident,”It’s just a big big thing to us because people get recognized that don’t normally get recognized.”

The 38th annual Black Heritage parade took place on saturday March fifth. The parade began on North fourth street and concluded on Louisville Avenue. The parade included bands, dancers, and candy being thrown to residents. Monroe Resident Tegan Boykins says the parade will make younger generations more aware of the past, present, and future of their culture.

Tegan Boykins,”This parade means alot for black history. It means looking back on all the accomplishments of the great black leaders that we had and that we also have today.

The parade was originally scheduled for February 26 ,but was postponed due to inclement weather.