MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration will take place at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge located at 480 Richland Place Drive in Monroe, La. The event will contain the following:
- Nature walk at 9 AM
- 25th-anniversary commemoration at 11 AM
- Tree planting
- Turning of the Blue Goose Migration Marker
- Annual photo contest exhibit
- Native animal displays
- Nature book sale
- Free canoeing and kayaking
- Newly designed t-shirts
- Face painting
- Human-sized animal puppets
- Button making
- “Backyard bass” game
- Bird ID game
- Zoo animals
- Science fun
- Recycling and anti-littering information
- Weather and climate-related activities
- Arts and crafts
- Artists working on-site
- Creative photo ops and more
For more information, call 318-387-1114.