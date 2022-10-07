MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration will take place at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge located at 480 Richland Place Drive in Monroe, La. The event will contain the following:

Nature walk at 9 AM

25th-anniversary commemoration at 11 AM

Tree planting

Turning of the Blue Goose Migration Marker

Annual photo contest exhibit

Native animal displays

Nature book sale

Free canoeing and kayaking

Newly designed t-shirts

Face painting

Human-sized animal puppets

Button making

“Backyard bass” game

Bird ID game

Zoo animals

Science fun

Recycling and anti-littering information

Weather and climate-related activities

Arts and crafts

Artists working on-site

Creative photo ops and more

For more information, call 318-387-1114.