WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– United States Senator Bill Cassidy has announced that the Louisiana Office of Risk Management will receive a total of $1,345,786.52 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The aid will be used efforts to repair the damage made to McNeese University Football Facility from Hurricane Laura.

We saw the damage Hurricane Laura did to McNeese State University, but the students and community have not waivered. This funding to repair their football facility is an important part of returning to wholeness for Lake Charles. Bill Cassidy