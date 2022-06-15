BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President Joe Biden is nominating Judge Dana M. Douglas for the United States Fifth District Court of Appeals.

If confirmed, Judge Douglas would be the first woman of color to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Douglas has been a United States Magistrate Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana since 2019.

Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy both reacted to Douglas’ nomination.

“I enjoyed meeting with Judge Douglas recently. I look forward to reviewing her record and getting to know her more in the coming weeks and when she comes before the Judiciary Committee” said Senator Kennedy.

“Judge Douglas will undergo a thorough and fair review of her qualifications and judicial philosophy. “It’s clear that she is an active member in her legal community and has decades of experience in the federal court system. The Senate should confirm judges that will faithfully uphold the Constitution, respect individual freedoms, and bring honor and distinction to the federal judiciary” said Senator Cassidy.

Judge Douglas received her J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law in 2000 and her B.A. from Miami University of Ohio in 1997.

Judge Douglas is one of seven new federal judicial nominees announced Wednesday by the White House.