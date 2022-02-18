NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 18, 2022, shortly before 2:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 49, near mile marker109. The crash claimed 34-year-old Jahon Gailes of Shreveport, La.

According to the investigation, a bicycle ridden by Gailes was traveling south in the northbound travel lane of Interstate 49. As a result, a collision occurred between Gailes’ bicycle and a 2012 Peterbilt commercial vehicle.

The collision ejected Gailes off of his bicycle and he landed in the roadway. According to troopers, he was struck by another unknown vehicle while in the roadway.

Gailes was pronounced dead at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.