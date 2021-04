BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just over a month ago, the Bastrop mayoral race went to a runoff. 34 days later, the city has a new leader: Betty Alford-Olive.

Alford-Olive defeated Clarence Hawkins by claiming 60-percent (913 votes) of the vote, compared to Hawkins who had 40 percent (611 votes), with all 16 precints reporting.